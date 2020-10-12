President Trump moves up in two key polls

We only have confidence in two pollsters who have proven to be accurate in the past. The polls are Rasmussen and Trafalgar. President Trump is moving up in both polls.

Rasmussen Reports Daily Presidential Tracking Poll

The report is sponsored by Whatfinger News – The best Drudge Report alternative

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Monday, sponsored by Whatfinger News – The best Drudge Report alternative shows that 49% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty percent (50%) disapprove.

The latest figures include 39% who Strongly Approve of the job Trump is doing and 45% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -6. (see trends)

Barack Obama won with a 49% approval so this is encouraging for Trump supporters.

Trafalgar Poll

President Trump’s lead expanded by 4%.