Former aide to Governor Cuomo says he sexually harassed her for years

A former aide to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has revealed that she was sexually harassed by the governor “for years.”

Lindsey Boylan alleged on Twitter today (see below) that Cuomo “sexually harassed me for years.” In a series of tweets, Boylan criticized the announcement that Joe Biden is considering Cuomo as attorney general.

Boylan, who describes herself as a progressive on her Twitter account, worked for the governor’s administration from 2015 to 2018, according to her LinkedIn profile, Fox News reported.

According to Fox News, she worked for Empire State Development, the state’s economic development public-benefit organization, until March 2018, when she became deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to Cuomo.

Boylan is now running for Manhattan Borough President.

She claims that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed her for years and there are witnesses. Boylan said she knows there are others.

We have to believe the woman so, she’s right, he did it.

He might not be the best person to serve as Joe Biden’s attorney general.

Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020

I’m angry to be put in this situation at all. That because I am a woman, I can work hard my whole life to better myself and help others and yet still fall victim as countless women over generations have. Mostly silently. I hate that some men, like @NYGovCuomo abuse their power. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020