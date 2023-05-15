Former AOC Aide’s an Executive in the New York Communist Party

M Dowling
A senior official within the New York State Communist Party was a former aide to socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) (D-NY).

According to The New York Post, Justine Medina, 33, earned $35,000 working for the ‘Squad’ member’s 2020 campaign.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise. AOC is a member of the Democratic Socialists. They’re basically the same except for one difference; you can allegedly vote Democrat Socialists out of office. We saw how that worked in Venezuela with Democratic Socialist Vincent Maduro.

AOC and Median worked together, Keywiki

The Communist paper People’s World said she is a member of the “Executive Committee of the New York State Communist Party.”

“Well, I am a Communist, but work for AOC,” she said proudly in a tweet from October 2020. “Communism is about equality, democracy, peace, the advancement of workers, the oppressed, and humanity in general,” she added a month later.

AOC said once that people call her a communist, and she doesn’t mind.


