Former AOC Aide’s an Executive in the New York Communist Party

A senior official within the New York State Communist Party was a former aide to socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) (D-NY).

According to The New York Post, Justine Medina, 33, earned $35,000 working for the ‘Squad’ member’s 2020 campaign.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise. AOC is a member of the Democratic Socialists. They’re basically the same except for one difference; you can allegedly vote Democrat Socialists out of office. We saw how that worked in Venezuela with Democratic Socialist Vincent Maduro.

The Communist paper People’s World said she is a member of the “Executive Committee of the New York State Communist Party.”

“Well, I am a Communist, but work for AOC,” she said proudly in a tweet from October 2020. “Communism is about equality, democracy, peace, the advancement of workers, the oppressed, and humanity in general,” she added a month later.

AOC said once that people call her a communist, and she doesn’t mind.

