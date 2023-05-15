Tucker’s Brilliant Plan and His Response to the Border

Tucker potentially has a brilliant plan to get paid while on Twitter, and he also has something important to say about the border.

The Epoch Times reports that Tucker’s announcement that he would bring his show to Twitter was the No. 1 post for the week. He accumulated 900,000 likes and nearly 200,000 retweets as of Saturday afternoon. Forbes said he beat out Taylor Swift, K-Pop Stars BTS, and even Elon Musk. People really want to know what he has to say.

With that in mind, I thought you’d like to know what he says about the border. While his comments are obvious and factual, others still refuse to believe them.

Watch:

Tucker Carlson has been right the whole time!!!! pic.twitter.com/PmC3HpNWoY — KellyCurrie45 (@KaCurrie_45) May 15, 2023

We know that the Democrat Party is now fully on board with progressives. That means permanent identity politics, no guns, no free speech, no privacy, no protesting if you disagree with them, perfect alignment with globalists like Klaus Schwab, transgenderism, climate extremism, and open borders.

The two-tiered justice system will continue unabated.

Tucker Will Potentially Get Paid by Fox

On another note, how does Tucker get paid with a Twitter show? Watch this short clip. It’s brilliant if true!

Interesting take on Tucker’s contract 👀 pic.twitter.com/Tao8NBCHQ9 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) May 15, 2023

