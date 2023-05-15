Mayor Adams in Court: Drop NYC’s Sanctuary Status

Mayor Eric Adams is “now in court today, asking a judge to revisit” NYC’s sanctuary city law: “No one thought that they would be dealing with a humanitarian crisis of this proportion.”

“The law of sanctuary city was in place long before I became mayor. I’m following the law. As a law enforcement person, you know, we follow the law,” Adams said. “We are now in court now, today, asking the judge to revisit this law to deal with this humanitarian crisis because, even when they decided to put in place that law, no one thought they would be dealing with a humanitarian crisis of this proportion.”

The sanctuary cities have fostered illegal immigration, and Adams should not now be allowed to avoid the consequences. He had no problem with it until he started getting illegal aliens, sometimes criminals and terrorists. All are needy.

Eric Adams didn’t care when millions poured into Texas, especially El Paso, Florida, Arizona, New Mexico, etc. Now, he cares.

When is he going to call for the borders to close?

.@NYCMayor Eric Adams says the rising number of illegal immigrants is “a real burden on New Yorkers.” pic.twitter.com/Ge50ICS4lY — Ethan Harsell (@ethan_harsell) May 15, 2023

