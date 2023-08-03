Former Capitol Police Chief on J6 Wild and Shocking Interview

Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund told Tucker Carlson in a fascinating interview that “everything appears to be a cover-up” regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, protests at the U.S. Capitol.

Fox News wouldn’t release it, but the National Pulse is releasing segments of Sund, giving us very important insight.

Carlson recently told Russell Brand that he became interested in the January 6 protests due to all the “lying about it.”

“So, the more time has passed … it becomes really obvious that core claims they made about January 6 were lies,” said Carlson. “The amount of lying around January 6, and it was obvious in the tapes that I showed, is really distressing.”

Tucker had aired clips of the riot and rally, which put the lie to the narrative presented by the January 6 panel.

TUCKER: “…it sounds like they were gathering information about January 6th before it happened?”

SUND: “Well, again, for Milley and Miller to be that concerned about, uh, about January 6th in advance, they had to be getting the intelligence from somewhere. I mean, talk about locking down Washington, D.C.? That’s a huge undertaking. Um, and again, to never, never notify me. But when you begin to sit there and wonder about…”

TUCKER: “You, believe that they were gathering intelligence… I’m asking this because there was a very weird moment in the January 6th Committee, um, interviews, and they interviewed a man who was caught on camera by a lot of people encouraging law-breaking, encouraging people to run into the Capitol to break the law… the implication was to commit violence.

“He has never been arrested or charged with anything. And that’s just very, very strange. You know, over 1000 people have been charged, but he has not been. And so the Committee released a statement saying we are positive he was not working with law enforcement. It seems you have to be an idiot not to assume he’s working with somebody. Why haven’t they arrested him? I mean, come on. Right. So my thought was, well, they didn’t mention military intelligence. This guy’s a veteran. Am I being crazy in wondering this?”

SUND: “No, no, you’re not [crazy]. I actually write about that person in the book. It raises concern for me, uh, his involvement. [Ray Epps]Uh, and the fact that we haven’t learned more. Matter of fact, I think the January 6th committee thanked him for his candor.”

“If I was allowed to do my job as the chief, we wouldn’t be here today. This didn’t have to happen. Everything appears to be a cover-up,” Steve Sund told Carlson in leaked video obtained by The National Pulse. “Like I said, I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but when you look at the information intelligence that [they] had, military had, it’s all watered down by intelligence to deny National Guard support in advance. I’m denied National Guard while we’re under attack for 71 minutes.”

“And that’s what I’m getting at,” Sund responded. “Could it possibly be that [they] kind of wanted something to happen? It’s not a far stretch. It’s when you start putting everything together and thinking about the way this played out.”

“What was their end goal? You look at what’s happening: was that their end goal? I don’t know,” he said.

“It’s sad when you start putting everything together and thinking about the way this played out,” Sund said. “It gets concerning. What was their end goal?“

Sund detailed his account of January 6, 2021, in his book Courage Under Fire: Under Siege and Outnumbered 58 to 1 on January 6, which was published earlier this year.

Twitter user Jason Howerton tweeted a clip of the leaked interview between Sund and Carlson on Thursday morning. He called the revealed information “wild.”

“I do not subscribe to the conspiracy theory that Jan. 6 was orchestrated by the government,” Howerton added. “However, this is STUNNING information from a very credible source, and it does make me wonder if Jan 6 was allowed to get out of control for political reasons. Incomprehensible”.

This is WILD. In leaked footage of an interview that never aired, Capitol Police Chief says information was intentionally withheld and he was denied National Guard “while under attack for 71 minutes.” “If I was allowed to do my job… we wouldn’t be here today.” pic.twitter.com/tPoGjU34yO — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 3, 2023

