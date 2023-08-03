Biden White House Asked FB to Push Certain News – They Did

The Biden White House asked Facebook executives if they could tweak its algorithm to highlight stories from The New York Times and Wall Street Journal over content posted by “polarizing” conservative journalists and commentators in early 2021.

Biden and his advisers have no regard for the 1st Amendment. This is a very authoritarian government and this precedence is very dangerous. The government is not allowed the censor the speech of Americans.

The information was in the company notes turned over to Congress.

The notes showed several meetings aimed at helping the White House fight COVID vaccine hesitancy. The meetings includedWhite House digital director Rob Flaherty and executives from Facebook.

The House Judiciary subpoenaed the memos.

For instance, on April 14, 2021, the White House’s Flaherty asked Facebook whether it could promote The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal over The Daily Wire and Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren.

Flaherty asked Facebook employees, “If you were to change the algorithm so that people were more likely to see NYT, WSJ, any authoritative news source over Daily Wire, Tomi Lahren, polarizing people. You wouldn’t have a mechanism to check the material impact?” according to Facebook’s typewritten notes from the meeting.

Lahren said publicly that she was not going to take the vaccine, reports Just the News.

