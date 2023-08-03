DJT: “I Am Now Going to Washington, D.C. to Be Arrested…”

By
M Dowling
-
1
22

Trump Truthed: I AM NOW GOING TO WASHINGTON, D.C., TO BE ARRESTED FOR HAVING CHALLENGED A CORRUPT, RIGGED, & STOLEN ELECTION. IT IS A GREAT HONOR, BECAUSE I AM BEING ARRESTED FOR YOU. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

Well, in fairness, he did try to make America great again and put America first.

I am surprised at the number of people who despise Mr. Trump and say he’s a man of poor character. Even if that were true, no one should support what is going on with a weaponized DOJ. No one is safe.

They will one day turn it against the people who are silent now and they will rue the day.

Watch the coverage here:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Prisoner
Guest
The Prisoner
34 seconds ago

I am unaware of any actual criminal charges in any of Trump’s indictments.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz