DJT: “I Am Now Going to Washington, D.C. to Be Arrested…”

Trump Truthed: I AM NOW GOING TO WASHINGTON, D.C., TO BE ARRESTED FOR HAVING CHALLENGED A CORRUPT, RIGGED, & STOLEN ELECTION. IT IS A GREAT HONOR, BECAUSE I AM BEING ARRESTED FOR YOU. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

Well, in fairness, he did try to make America great again and put America first.

I am surprised at the number of people who despise Mr. Trump and say he’s a man of poor character. Even if that were true, no one should support what is going on with a weaponized DOJ. No one is safe.

They will one day turn it against the people who are silent now and they will rue the day.

