Former CIA Chief Wouldn’t Sign the Russian Disinformation Letter – No Evidence

A former CIA chief of station refused to sign the infamous October 2020 letter published by Politico. The letter strongly suggested Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation. Dan Hoffman didn’t sign because there was no evidence to support the statements.

“I remember I got the letter Oct. 18, 2020, and at first glance, it seemed natural to lay the blame at the Kremlin’s doorstep,” said Hoffman. “Remember, Vladimir Putin is in the Kremlin, and he’s well known for cloak-and-dagger espionage operations. But at the same time, there was no evidence, and the letter noted there was no evidence. And I just felt like we needed to do the forensics.”

The letter claimed the Hunter laptop “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

Fifty-one former intel officials signed the letter, but Mr. Hoffman said others refused.

“There were many others who — who didn’t sign it,” Hoffman added. “Look, when I was at CIA, we would sit in Michael Morell’s office when we had a particularly difficult, challenging intelligence issue, and we would hash out all the evidence that we have, the intelligence we had, and then Michael would draw analytical conclusions with some level of confidence — low, medium, or high — and bring it to the White House. We didn’t have that debate about this laptop issue. We weren’t invited to debate it.”

Twitter locked the NY Post’s account and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s. They didn’t unlock them until after the election. It most likely swayed the election, judging from the polls indicating that as many as 10% of the Biden voters would have voted differently had they known.

The House Judiciary Committee and House Intelligence Committee are demanding documents from Secretary of State Antony Blinken after former CIA Deputy Director Michael Morell testified about the letter.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, then senior advisor to the Biden campaign, was the impetus of the public statement.

“Based on Morell’s testimony, it is apparent that the Biden campaign played an active role in the origins of the public statement, which had the effect of helping to suppress the Hunter Biden story and preventing American citizens from making a fully informed decision during the 2020 presidential election,” the House Judiciary Committee members added.

“Although the statement’s signatories have an unquestioned right to free speech and free association—which we do not dispute—their reference to their national security credentials lent weight to the story and suggested access to specialized information unavailable to other Americans,” the letter added. “This concerted effort to minimize and suppress public dissemination of the serious allegations about the Biden family was a grave disservice to all American citizens’ informed participation in our democracy.”

