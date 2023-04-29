Justice Alito Told WSJ the Goal of the Dobbs’ Protests Was Assassination

Last year’s Dobbs decision returned abortion to the state. It became a flashpoint for the radical Left and was meant to influence the election. A person – probably not a conservative – released a draft of the Dobbs decision written by Justice Alito. It subjected the Originalist Justices to weeks of threats. According to Justice Alito, they were ultimately targets of assassination.

Justice Alito told the Wall Street Journal that the Dobbs leak “created an atmosphere of suspicion and distrust. We worked through it, and last year we got our work done. This year, I think, we’re trying to get back to normal operations as much as we can. . . . But it was damaging.”

Chief Justice John Roberts directed the marshal of the Supreme Court to investigate the leak.

Justice Alito Thinks He Knows Who Did It

In January, she issued her findings: “Investigators have been unable to determine at this time, using a preponderance of the evidence standard, the identity of the person(s) who disclosed the draft majority opinion.”

The evidence she uncovered was insufficient for a public accusation. Justice Alito agrees. He believes he knows who the leaker is.

“I personally have a pretty good idea who is responsible, but that’s different from the level of proof that is needed to name somebody,” he says. He’s certain about the motive: “It was a part of an effort to prevent the Dobbs draft . . . from becoming the decision of the court. And that’s how it was used for those six weeks by people on the outside—as part of the campaign to try to intimidate the court.”

The campaign included illegal, threatening protests outside Justice’s homes. Attorney General Merrick Garland refused to stop the screaming radicals outside conservative Justice’s homes. He finally sent Marshals and stationed them outside Justice’s homes.

“Those of us who were thought to be in the majority, thought to have approved my draft opinion, were really targets of assassination,” Justice Alito says. “It was rational for people to believe that they might be able to stop the decision in Dobbs by killing one of us.”

On June 8, an armed man with zip ties showed up in front of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home. He was charged with attempted assassination.

He’s not exaggerating.

A neighbor of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh told Fox News, that the pro-abortion protesters are terrorizing the entire community. They are threatening neighbors, telling them “f*ck you and f*ck your children.”

The Democrat-endorsed “protesters” are offshoots of Antifa, Black Lives Matter, The Revolutionary Communist Party, and so on. Some are dangerous.

In 2020, Chuck Schumer threatened the Justices.

Today’s Left: First Schumer tells President-elect Trump: “You take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.” Today he threatens 2 Supreme Court justices: “You will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you.”pic.twitter.com/jGQ8m5qcjB — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 4, 2020

