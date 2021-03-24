Former communist said in 2017 Dems want to control all aspects of your life









David Horowitz, a former communist, said in 2017, that the Democratic Party’s plan is to control everything. Their goal of Single-Payer means the government will have control of your life.

Can you see it now?

Since then, we have extensive voter corruption, the goal of destroying our energy sector, silencing us, and disarming us.

He notes in this clip that communists always called themselves progressives to hide what they are.

Watch:

