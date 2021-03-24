Donald Trump Jr wants you to read this string of tweets

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Donald Trump Jr. shared the link to an extensive collection of tweets below that expose the Left. In the tweets, reporters and other prominent personalities immediately blamed white men for the terror attack in a Boulder grocery store. Don Jr. called this a “must-read thread.”

Everywhere you turn, the media and the Democrats are calling all white people racists and white supremacists. It’s clearly used to keep us divided and diminish the power of the majority.

It is very serious and dangerous.

Caleb Hull was efficient enough to republish the string of lies and propaganda that Twitter somehow thinks is okay while canceling conservatives for far less.

The Boulder shooter is not of the white race. The killer — Ahmad Aliwi Al Issa — is a devout Muslim born in Syria who came here at a very young age. His motive is still unknown and he appears to have mental problems. He also admired ISIS.

In the end, what matters are the lost lives, why he did it, why he passed a background check despite a violent 2018 crime on his record, and how we can directly affect people like him.

Look at What the Left Put Out on Twitter:

Meena Harris is Kamala Harris’s niece.

