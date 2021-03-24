Donald Trump Jr wants you to read this string of tweets









Donald Trump Jr. shared the link to an extensive collection of tweets below that expose the Left. In the tweets, reporters and other prominent personalities immediately blamed white men for the terror attack in a Boulder grocery store. Don Jr. called this a “must-read thread.”

Everywhere you turn, the media and the Democrats are calling all white people racists and white supremacists. It’s clearly used to keep us divided and diminish the power of the majority.

It is very serious and dangerous.

Caleb Hull was efficient enough to republish the string of lies and propaganda that Twitter somehow thinks is okay while canceling conservatives for far less.

The Boulder shooter is not of the white race. The killer — Ahmad Aliwi Al Issa — is a devout Muslim born in Syria who came here at a very young age. His motive is still unknown and he appears to have mental problems. He also admired ISIS.

In the end, what matters are the lost lives, why he did it, why he passed a background check despite a violent 2018 crime on his record, and how we can directly affect people like him.

Look at What the Left Put Out on Twitter:

Deadspin Editor + USA Today Editor What makes this one even more ironic is that the shooter posted to his FB about needing a girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/dptSsk8bzd — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021

“Two different Americas,” he says as he pulls in 125,000 likes on a tweet that is completely false. pic.twitter.com/zNDg935dG2 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021

“He was white,” he says about the man who was not, in fact, white. pic.twitter.com/xSxpso8Jxt — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021

(that is not what it is) pic.twitter.com/gzoZfzXnUa — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021

Meena Harris is Kamala Harris’s niece.

Hey @meenaharris, I saw you deleted this tweet! Is it because the shooter isn’t white and is actually muslim? pic.twitter.com/BNopAjBawI — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021

“The right relies on them for fundraising, political power, and intimidation against democracy.” Okay, then what do we call it when you push a false narrative immediately after a shooting that turns out to be totally false? pic.twitter.com/FYOXQrcqYT — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021

Amazing how many people jumped on this narrative train. pic.twitter.com/QoWZeM6SKs — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021

“I deleted a previous tweet pushing fake news to replace it with another tweet pushing fake news” pic.twitter.com/saAE2zxnAy — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021

Hey @SHEsus__Christ, just saw you deleted this tweet! Just wanted to make sure you don’t forget about it! pic.twitter.com/fXvNHaSlnW — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021

Hey @lacadri34, just saw you deleted your tweet, blocked me, and tried to push another narrative. Just wanted to make sure everyone sees this! pic.twitter.com/ZLgEAT49w5 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021

Look how fast the narrative changed: “He’s not a Muslim” to “Muslim incel” pic.twitter.com/jYFNLVkPbb — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021

