Becoming the New Soviets: Communism in the United States









OPINION AND FACT

Politicians are erasing our borders and overwhelming our Republic. It’s an invasion politicians are inviting into the USA. Too many of them stand to gain from the destruction of America, the plundering and redistribution of our resources, and the subjugation of the freest society the world has ever known.

The goals are always more money and more power.

In a clever plan that was communist in its inception and by its design, the Cloward and Piven Strategy has been used successfully in regards to Amnesty.

Former communist, David Horowitz of Discover the Networks defines it this way:

The strategy of forcing political change through orchestrated crisis. The “Cloward-Piven Strategy” seeks to hasten the fall of capitalism by overloading the government bureaucracy with a flood of impossible demands, thus pushing society into crisis and economic collapse.

Amnesty will do that, and in fact, is already doing it here in America. A flood of so-called “asylum seekers” is surging across the border, overwhelming the border authorities, with the reckless permission of the lawbreaking administration.

Researcher and writer James Simpson has documented the use of plans by elitists seeking Amnesty for 20 to 50 million people who are here illegally or are coming. These are people who will be malleable because they are needy or they have malicious motives. They are coming in such numbers that they cannot possibly assimilate to our values. In fact, the Leftists demand we assimilate to theirs.

The purpose of this massive influx is to use amnestied illegals to build a “permanent progressive majority.” They are replacing the U.S. population with Democrats, who are controlled by the hard-Left.

Trevor Loudon’s book, The Enemies Within:Communists, Socialists and Progressives in the U.S. Congress, and David Horowitz’s book, The Enemy Within: How a Totalitarian Movement is Destroying America, both give excellent insight into what is currently happening in the United States right now.

CLOWARD AND PIVEN IDEOLOGY

What it comes down to is that we have been sold out by Progressives – both Democrats and Republicans.

The borders have been thrown wide open to allow as many to come in as possible without vetting. Overloading the financial, regulatory, and legal systems beyond the point of breaking.

As Judge Silberman recently said, we are in danger of Democrats completely controlling all media. They control most of the schools, entertainment, and government. All the citadels of power are in their hands.

This will cause a collapse from within, allowing the Administration to reform the system controlling America. It will take us from a Republic to a fascist state that will rock the world.

It is rushing toward us like the most violent of storms with nothing to stop it and no one preparing, certainly not our politicians who are weak or the very scavengers, rapists, and pillagers themselves.

The communists and Progressives in America have been working towards this end for over 100 years and they believe victory is within sight with the help of Joe Biden, and his handlers, most likely backed by Barack Obama.

It is a ‘silent coup’ meant to catapult a select few into permanent power and they are very close to making it happen. Once completed, there is The Great Reset awaiting to wipe out all traces of capitalism and the sovereign USA. That is not a conspiracy theory.

We are becoming the new Soviets.

