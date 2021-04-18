Former DNI presents the alarming world affairs under a chaotic Biden









Former DNI Ratcliffe is very concerned that foreign powers are taking advantage of [senile] Biden.

[With Russia building up forces at the Ukraine border and China conducting drills over Taiwan nearly every day, that seems obvious.]

“Here’s my concern,” Ratcliffe told Fox News’ “Life, Liberty & Levin” in an interview to air Sunday night. “Joe Biden is a guy who, his very close friend Robert Gates aid Joe Biden was wrong on every national security and foreign policy decision in the last 40 years.

And Gates is a close friend!

“It’s one thing to be wrong when you’re a United States senator or the vice president, but he’s the president of the United States, and he’s very early on reflecting that he’s still making those wrong decisions when it comes to our national security and foreign policy, and foreign leaders see that and they’re taking advantage of it.”

Most notably, Biden’s challenging of Russian President Vladimir Putin is merely verbal and not tangible, Ratcliffe told host Mark Levin.

“[Russian President Vladimir] Putin is an ex-KGB thug, but he’s engaging in the same kind of activity that he did in the Obama-Biden administration when he stole Crimea and crossed over Obama’s red line,” Ratcliffe said. “And now, 4 years later, he’s testing whether or not the president, the new president of the United States that he sees on TV and has made some conclusions about whether or not he thinks he’s a strong leader or not.”

“But he’s going to test – he’s testing him right now, and all of these world leaders are.”

In a contrast of the foreign policy of former President Donald Trump’s “peace through strength,” Ratcliffe calls the Biden administration’s work to date “chaos through weakness.”

“Look at our own southern border, the border security issues, the immigration crisis, what now looks like [is] going to be a crisis in the Middle East or Ukraine or in the straits outside of China,” Ratcliffe said, adding, “I fear that that is what our foreign policy is going to look like.

“And what we do is pay attention and see that this is exactly what we don’t want and what happens when you don’t put America first.

“And, you know, our first opportunity to change that politically will be in 2 years, and that’s why it’s important to keep talking about these issues and drawing a contrast between the Trump administration policies and the Biden administration policies that, very early, are failing.

Scared yet?

