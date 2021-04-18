Lori Lightfoot resignation rumor could be over her not abolishing the police









Ja’mal Green claims Lori Lightfoot is resigning after a cheating scandal. The whole story sounds fabricated but we will find out, either way, today or tomorrow. The Left is angry that Mayor Lightfoot hasn’t persecuted the police over the death of Adam Toledo so she’s ripe for fake news.

The rumors, all over Twitter, stemmed from a now-deleted tweet posted by Chicago civil rights advocate Ja’Mal Green. “Lori Lightfoot is resigning tomorrow in a stunning end to her mayorship. WOW,” he tweeted.

He claimed she was caught cheating on her wife, First Lady Amy Eshleman, with another woman in an Elmhurst hotel. She was allegedly getting paid for a favor she did for the woman’s boyfriend. Then Lightfoot’s wife found out and beat her.

The International Business Times reported the story and it trended all over social media. I doubt it’s true but since it’s trending, we thought you should know.

There is no proof yet to back up any of the stories currently circulating.

However, former United States Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, who also previously served as CEO of the Chicago Public Schools, followed up with a somewhat cryptic tweet late Saturday evening, “Chicago, will see what tomorrow brings.”

We have no idea if any of this is true nor does The International Business Times.

DID JA’MAL GREEN START A FALSE RUMOR?

The Left is angry she didn’t resign over her failure to abuse and defund the police.

Ja’mal Green, who ran for mayor and is a Bernie Sanders communist surrogate, is calling for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to resign. His reason for doing so is she didn’t abolish the Chicago Police Department.

Am I calling for on Lori Lightfoot to resign? 100%. She’s not ready to Abolish CPD. pic.twitter.com/wPZMVODizB — Ja’Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) April 18, 2021

Related