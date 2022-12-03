Former Eco-Health VP Says “Greedy Scientists Killed Millions”

Scientist and former combat veteran Andrew Huff, an epidemiologist, said in his new book, The Truth About Wuhan, that the pandemic resulted from the US government’s funding of coronaviruses, including SARS-COV-2, in China. He worked on the U.S. intelligence side of the virus development in Wuhan for Eco-Health Alliance and left in 2016.

Huff said it was one of the biggest cover-ups in history, and he had a ringside seat. His explanation for not speaking out sooner is the US government waged a psychological campaign against him. They wanted to keep him from speaking out, he says.

The former Vice President of Eco-Health Alliance said that China’s gain-of-function experiments were carried out with lax security/ That is what led to a lab leak at the Wuhan lab. The US helped to cover it up.

“EcoHealth Alliance and foreign laboratories did not have the adequate control measures in place for ensuring proper biosafety, biosecurity, and risk management, he said in his book. Ultimately, it resulted “in the lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

According to the book cover of his new book, The Truth About Wuhan, the former Vice President and senior scientist at Eco-Health Alliance, people are misinformed about why COVID-19 was developed. He said the development of the virus in the US and China was supported by the US. The purpose was to gather intelligence on laboratories in China.

BIOWARFARE

Dr. Huff, an expert in bioterrorism and biowarfare, worked in the classified research side of the program as a US government scientist from 2014 to 2016.

He said gain of function research began after 9/11, and Eco-Health Alliance, which he calls corrupt, was the perfect cover for intelligence gathering.

The book allegedly explains why the US government engaged in the COVID-19 cover-up. The epidemiologist says, “greedy scientists killed millions of people globally.”

THE US GAVE THE CCP BIOWEAPON TECHNOLOGY

Huff says the US taught the Wuhan lab the “best existing methods to engineer bat coronaviruses to attack other species” for many years.

He claims, “China knew from day one that this was a genetically engineered agent”.

“The US government is to blame for the transfer of dangerous biotechnology to the Chinese,” he said.

In other words, the US handed China bioweapon technology.

“Nobody should be surprised that the Chinese lied about the outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 and then went to extraordinary lengths to make it appear as if the disease naturally emerged,” he said.

“The shocking part of all of this is how the United States government lied to all of us.”

ECO-HEALTH WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR DEVELOPING SARS-COV-2

“EcoHealth Alliance developed SARS-CoV-2 and was responsible for the development of the agent SARS-CoV-2 during my employment at the organization,” he said.

He has not seen evidence China deliberately released the virus.

The work took place under a program called PREDICT.

There were many warnings about the safety of the Wuhan lab. “It could be reasonably argued that EcoHealth Alliance set up China to fail,” he said.

The government tried to recruit him for a high-security clearance position he turned down.

He suspects that if he accepted the position, they “would have disclosed restricted information to me.”

THE PSYCHOLOGICAL OPERATION

He added: “About a month after the pandemic began, I was adamant that SARS-CoV-2 was a manmade agent. I suddenly realized what the potential motivation and persistence for recruiting me were.

“The intelligence community realized that I was the only person in a senior position that had left EHA. And the fact I was working outside the government’s control made me a threat to their agenda.”

He said they began flying drones over his

Mr. Huff plans to download his Eco-Health documents next week.

I will be posting all my EcoHealth documents next week in 1 location for you to download. For those that buy the book, this will make some of the references easier to find and review. — Dr. Andrew G. Huff (@AGHuff) December 2, 2022

