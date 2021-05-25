Wuhan Lab used the safety level of a dentist’s office to create Wuhan Virus



















Mark Levin interviewed the former NY Times science editor Nicholas Wade who wrote in an article that he didn’t know how Dr. Anthony Fauci could say he wasn’t funding gain of function research.

When he spoke with Levin on Life Liberty and Levin, it was obvious he was trying to protect his friends in the field, including Dr. Fauci. He was an apologist for what happened and said if there is any blame aimed at the U.S. it lies with the Eco-Health Alliance which sent NIH funds to the Wuhan lab, not the NIH. He put all the primary blame on the amorphous international standards by the virology community.

That makes it hard to hold anyone accountable, although we disagree with Wade. Fauci should know all about where the funds go for his nearly half a-million-dollar salary each year.

The entire interview was like that, but he could not deny the fact that the Wuhan lab was using a bio-safety level 2 security while doing this incredibly dangerous gain of function research that we funded to the tune of $500,000.

Safety level 2 is what they use in a dentist’s office. If Wade and others want to believe Fauci wasn’t in any way responsible for overseeing this and some invisible international group made it happen, there is not much we can say. You decide if it’s appropriate.

Obviously, it should have been bio-safety level 4.

For those who don’t know what gain-of-function research is, in this case, it is taking dangerous live bat viruses and making them more virulent. It appears to have made three Wuhan lab scientists sick in November 2019.

Watch this and then read on if you want to know more about the proof:

What utter nonsense to say China was following international safety standards. Has she no common sense at all? “Outsiders” can determine if something like this should be at bio safety level 4 (BSL4).

THE PROOF COV CAME FROM WUHAN

Dr. Fauci is now admitting that the coronavirus, COV-19, might not have developed naturally. He has to now say that because the strong evidence points to it.

The Wall Street Journal reported this week, that three Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers became sick enough in November 2019 to sick hospital care. That was according to a U.S. intelligence report. It could add to calls for a fuller probe of whether the Covid-19 virus may have escaped from the lab, the Journal states.

Obviously, they caught it in the lab. It was an accident, but they caught it in November and the CCP knew it.

Other reports have provided evidence that the virus had to have originated in a lab in Wuhan.

In February 2020, researchers at the South China University of Technology found that the likeliest source of the virus was one of the two Wuhan laboratories. They said that the virus probably came from the Horseshoe Bat. The Wuhan Labs were working with coronaviruses and Horseshoe Bats.

According to the report in February from the Australian news service, “Scientists from South China University of Technology in Guangzhou wrote and published a paper speculating that a centre for disease control near a Wuhan seafood market may be ground zero for the virus.”

The NIH — Fauci — called it “outrageous” and a “conspiracy theory.”

Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo said all the evidence he saw pointed to its origins in a Wuhan lab. The NSA agreed.

Donald Trump was right. It came from that lab and it is a China Virus. Chinese communists allowed their people to travel the world while not allowing them to travel within China. They knowingly spread the virus and lied about it.

Donald J. Trump Responded:

Now everybody is agreeing that I was right when I very early on called Wuhan as the source of COVID-19, sometimes referred to as the China Virus. To me it was obvious from the beginning but I was badly criticized, as usual. Now they are all saying “He was right.” Thank you!

