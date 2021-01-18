Former FB CSO wants OANN and Newsmax taken off the air

Former Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos called for carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and others to de-platform One America News Network (OANN) and Newsmax. He made his comments during a Sunday morning appearance on CNN’s “Reliable Sources.”

Stamos blames them for the country’s division and the riot on January 6th, not Democrats, not media, not social media, just OANN and Newsmax.

Stamos seems to think that since people now “are able to seek out the information that makes them feel good,” an incentive exists for some outlets to “become more and more radical.”

Additionally, according to Tucker Carlson, CNN is already trying to convince those same carriers to cancel Fox News.

Meanwhile, the riot’s planning mostly took place on Facebook, and the FBI knew and did nothing more than try to talk the fringe people into not doing it. These people didn’t even listen to the speech.

Multiple requests for extra January 6 security were blocked. Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell claimed they didn’t know, throwing the blame on their Sergeants-at-arms.

There are numerous videos of the police letting the crowd into the Capitol. Where does the fault lie in that case?

But let’s blame OANN and Newsmax. It’s all about eliminating the competition so you have no choice but to listen to them or nothing.

These people are liars and Stalinists. What is really alarming is that the Democrats will have the power to silence everyone.

Watch:

THE MASTER CRIMINALS

The idiots in the clip below are the alleged master-insurrectionists. Meanwhile, notice the officer doing nothing much. This was not an insurrection. It was a riot, and there is plenty of blame to go around.

Everyone in this clip is clueless.

