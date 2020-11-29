Former FBI investigator found tens of thousands of GA voters who moved

A former FBI Special Agent and trained federal investigator, Derek Somerville, has uncovered tens of thousands of people who voted absentee in Georgia in counties where they no longer live.

Mr. Somerville found over 57,000 who didn’t vote where they lived. He spent several days analyzing nearly 600,000 registered Georgia voters from voter rolls who sent in a change of address request at least 30 days before the November 3rd election.

He said, “at least 57,793 Georgia voters cast their vote in a county that is DIFFERENT than where they previously instructed the USPS to forward their mail. “

And “43,507 (75%) of these individuals DID NOT vote in person on election day.”

Another “17,514 of these voters asked the USPS to forward their mail OUT OF STATE to non-APO/DPO/FPO military addresses. 89% are over the age of 25 and likely not college students.”

While many of these cases are likely innocent, he found that “investigating a random sample of these voters, it’s abundantly clear that thousands, if not tens of thousands, voted in our election who do not reside in the county in which they voted…or even in Georgia.”

This must be investigated!

At the very least, Mr. Somerville wants them removed from the voter rolls before the January 5th runoffs for the senatorial races.

He posted an example: