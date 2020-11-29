Rand Paul blasts out a daring tweet about voter fraud & data dumps

Does anyone really believe Joe Biden and his unlikeable running mate won 80 million votes? It’s doubtful. On the other hand, there is a good deal of evidence of fraud. Few acknowledge it, certainly not the media or the Democrats. But most disturbing is the fact that the Republicans are doing nothing — NOTHING.

The silence from the Republicans is deafening. Do they not understand that if we lose this election, we become socialists?

Except there is Rand Paul.

Rand Paul called out voter fraud on Twitter, daring the censors. Naturally, without even seriously considering the data he presented, Twitter put their warning label on it. That is something they never do to the other side. Twitter is so corrupt.

Senator Paul pointed to the middle-of-the-night data dumps.

He said: Interesting . . . Trump margin of “defeat” in 4 states occurred in 4 data dumps between 1:34-6:31 AM. Statistical anomaly? Fraud? Look at the evidence and decide for yourself. (That is if Big Tech allows u to read this) Anomalies in Vote Counts; ”

He pointed to the Voter Integrity analysis on this link.

