Former ICE Chief Discusses Radicals Coming to Destroy Us

Joe Biden blackmailed Republicans, telling them he would close the border if 5,000 to 8,500 illegal aliens were allowed into the country each day, with some stipulations.

“If that bill were the law today, I’d shut down the border right now and fix it quickly and bring a bipartisan bill that would be good for America and help fix our broken immigration system and allow speedy access for those who deserve to be here,” Biden said, according to Fox News‘ Chad Pergram.

That means he can shut down the border but doesn’t want to do so.

So far, since Biden has been in office, a population of illegal aliens larger than the population of Georgia has poured into the United States – more than ten million people. We don’t know who they are, but many are single military men. An army division is 10,000 men. Do the math.

We, too, can be Germany.

Ask yourself, why are these people here?

Anarchists and Pro Palestine protesters are occupying the spaces near US Sec of State Antony Blinken’s home. More and more tents are being set up, and they say they’re making sure he will get no peace for as long as they can camp there. pic.twitter.com/lAOxfwTwlY — Dixie (@OSiiNT) January 27, 2024

According to Ron Vitiello, former ICE Chief, many of the people we see marching in cities screaming for the deaths of Jews are not organic. They have come to the US to infiltrate and destroy.

