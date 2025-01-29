Former Kenyan President: Stop Crying Over Trump’s Money; It’s Not Your Money

Speaking in Mombasa on Wednesday, January 29, during the East Africa Regional Global Health Security Summit, Mr Kenyatta said the American President’s move to pause funding is a wake-up call to African nations. Former Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta told his people to stop crying over Trump’s money. He pointed out that they don’t pay taxes in America.

“I saw some people the other day crying that Trump has removed funding, he is not giving us any more money. Why are you crying? It is not your government; it is not your country. You don’t pay taxes in America. This is a wake-up call for you to say, ‘okay what are we going to do to help ourselves?’ Nobody is going to continue holding out a hand there to give you. It is time for us to use our resources for the right things,” he said.

“Nobody is going to continue holding out a hand to give you. Whether we like it or not, funding for pandemics must come from ourselves. We need to re-prioritise what is important for us as Africans and allocate resources accordingly,” Uhuru emphasized.

“As Africans, we should not wait for others to come to our rescue. We must be prepared for future health challenges because, in times of crisis, developed nations will first take care of their people before supplying vaccines to third-world countries,” he noted.

As Kenyatta said, they are paying for the wrong things. They need to look at how they spend their money and pay for the right things. I wonder if they are paying for climate change and gender ideology. They say they pay for vaccines for viruses such as HIV and Covid. Mr. Kenyatta said they need to set up their own facilities.

“It is time for us to start using our resources for the right things. Instead, we misuse them for the wrong things. The bullets and guns we buy are used against our people—brother killing sister and vice versa over senseless reasons,” he lamented.

It’s Only a Pause

President Trump has only paused aid. It’s not clear what will be cut, but the US is facing an existential threat and must pull back on spending. The US spends more than double what the US takes in. That is unsustainable.

Former Kenya President, Uhuru Kenyatta: ‘Why are you crying over Trump’s money? It’s not yours to begin with!’ Do you agree with him? pic.twitter.com/B4haZazGQI — AfiaTvOfficial (@AfiaTvOfficial) January 29, 2025

