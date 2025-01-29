Home RFK’s Senate Confirmation Hearing Live By M Dowling - January 29, 2025 2 16 RFK’s Senate Confirmation hearing. We will post comments and clips here. The Libtards are back. Do NOT Fall for “Numismatic Coins-Put BULLION in Your Safe or Backing Your Retirement Instead Deranged libtards are disrupting RFK Jr.’s confirmation hearing. pic.twitter.com/JzO4JpDdYS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 29, 2025 Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement Name Last name Email PowerInbox