Former mayor: BLM are “trained Marxists,” Dem mayors are a “danger to their people”

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told the press that Black Lives Matter is a “Marxist organization run by three avowed Marxists, go check.” Black Lives Matter has been planning to destroy the police for three years and they finally got stupid Democrat mayors to go along with them, he stated.

Under the regressive Democrat mayor of New York City, “murder is up 58%,” and he is” typical of Democrat mayors all over the country,” he said. Democrat mayors “are a disaster, they are a danger to their people,” he added.

BLM CO-FOUNDERS SAY THEY ARE TRAINED MARXISTS

“Myself and Alicia [Alicia Garza, co-founder], in particular, are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists,” says Black Lives Matter Global Network co-founder Patrisse Cullors in the 2015 interview. “We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories.”

“Black to me is both about a race,” said Cullors in the full clip, “but it’s also a political statement, it’s a political framework.” She adds that in the movement for “black liberation” it’s important to remember how the United States is “very clever at turning other groups white, and making them white.”

The goal is to destroy Donald Trump and his followers:

They despise capitalism:

