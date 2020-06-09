Former NYC police commissioner talks about communism in the USA

Sara Carter interviewed former New York City police commissioner Bernie Kerik on her podcast yesterday. The conversation focused on dismantling police and communism in the United States and in New York.

He explained that the ‘defunding the police departments’ movement is led by the Marxist Communists. Americans don’t know their history and don’t know how nations fall to these dictatorships.

He didn’t mince words.

Kerik explained that the media has become mouthpieces for the radical left-wing.

The youth supporting the movement don’t know their history and won’t know until they live under a dictatorship.

The conversation began with Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar calling the police “rotten to the core” as she demands the defunding of the police department.

He said it is Marxist Communist rhetoric right out of the Antifa playbook and it didn’t surprise him. But the followers chanting did surprise him.

Kerik doesn’t think Americans know what happened in countries like Russia, Cuba, Venezuela, and some Middle Eastern countries.

These radical groups (like Antifa and Black Lives Matter) want to destabilize and destroy the rule of law. Over time, radical leftist anarchists take over, and eventually, their oversight becomes the dictatorship and our way of living is gone — because they seize it and take it over. What we are seeing is the beginning of that, he said, to paraphrase.

It “scares the Hell out of him” because Americans are too stupid to see it. Learn your history and what happened in these Marxist regimes, he cautioned.

Then he took on de Blasio, who he calls a communist and an incompetent mayor. He took on the absent governor and the cop-hating Attorney General.

Go to 17:26: