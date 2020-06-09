This is the reason #TuckerCarlsonIsaRacist is trending

#TuckerCarlsonIsaRacist is trending on Twitter. The left, driven by MoveOn and Media Matters, is angry because he tells the truth as he sees it. Every criticism of anyone black or of Black Lives Matter is now racism, only it’s not. That is just meant to silence people. By posting this, it puts this site in the crosshairs but the truth must out.

These are a few of the clips that upset the left. I fail to see how any of this is racist. Racism is stereotyping black people, white people, and so on.

Here are clips the left finds offensive:

Tucker Carlson: “This may be a lot of things, this moment we are living through, but it is definitely not about black lives and remember that when they come for you, and at this rate, they will.” pic.twitter.com/HMP3q8WgbQ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 9, 2020

Well that didn’t take long. From 22min, 49sec. The “they” Tucker Carlson is referring to are the DEMOCRATIC LEADERS, not African Amercians. Surprise surprise… out of context!#TuckerCarlsonIsARacist #BoycottTuckerCarlsonhttps://t.co/vVoMNxrlMf — Joe In Geneal (@JoeInGeneral) June 9, 2020

This is Black Lives Matter:

Here is the original cop hater: