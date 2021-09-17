Former President Trump asks for possible de-certification of the GA election

















Former President Donald Trump sent a letter to Georgia Secretary of State about the 43,000 absentee ballots allegedly counted without chain of custody. That makes them “invalid.” He asked Brad Raffensperger to ‘check this” and “if true” to “decertify the election.”

A report from the Georgia Star News might have been the impetus for his letter.

He criticized Secretary of State Raffensperger and Governor Kemp for not looking into this, saying “the truth must be allowed to come out.”

Given the fact that Joe Biden is ruling as a communist, maybe we should support any move to avoid election irregularities in the next election and those going forward.

At the same time, CNN is enthusiastic about Georgia district attorney Fanni Willis probing Donald Trump criminally for allegedly trying to overturn the election.

It seems clear Donald Trump only wanted to overturn the election if it’s illegitimate, which he believes it is.

President Trump Sends Letter to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger pic.twitter.com/OjRekMkDAg — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 17, 2021

