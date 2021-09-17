Joe Biden, exhausted from doing nothing, is taking a long weekend

















The Imperial president, who does almost nothing every day, but does allow his hardcore leftist staff to run the government — badly — is taking a long weekend off to go to the beach.

Sadly, the stranded Afghans don’t get the weekend off.

Joe Biden scheduled to leave at 12:20 p.m. today for a long weekend at the beach — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 17, 2021

His body will be catching up with his prior departing mind. — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) September 17, 2021

@POTUS I’m pretty sure the border officers dealing with over 8,000 immigrants would like a break at the beach… — Gn-etic (@Grntxt1) September 17, 2021

We have 11,000 illegal aliens at our border and he thinks this is the time to take a vacation? — Melanie (@mefbama) September 17, 2021

That’s alright. I’m sure Obama has it covered. — Manipulated Reality (@illusionfuzion) September 17, 2021

Yep, forgot the stellar job him and his administration is doing at the border. All serious work that a vacation is required. — Frank Hamer (@jelaw5847) September 17, 2021

Related















