14 Israelis who got the 3rd dose of the vaccine also got COVID-19

















Update: An FDA panel strongly recommends against a third dose for people 16 and older. The outside panel of about 20 scientific advisers was meeting Friday to review information Friday about the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE vaccine’s declining protection against Covid-19 over time and on how people tolerated additional doses. It will hear presentations from Pfizer, which has asked regulators to clear booster shots for people 16 years and older, and the FDA, which this week said all the shots cleared for use in the U.S. remain effective without boosters. The panel will also consider contrasting scientific data about the extra shots. Given how divisive the topic of boosters has become within the federal government and among public-health experts—and the limited conclusive data available publicly—it is unclear how the committee will vote.

The push for the booster shot could be a mistake. The Times of Israel has reported that 14 Israelis who received the third shot later ended up in the hospital with COVID-19. Two are hospitalized and it is unclear if they contracted the virus before or after vaccination.

This could be another sign that the vaccine is failing to do what was promised. It’s not proof of anything yet.

Eleven of the 14 cases were over the age of 60, and the remaining three were immunocompromised individuals under 60, the network said. The two that were hospitalized were over 60, according to the outlet.

Some 420,000 Israelis have been administered a third booster shot so far, in a drive that began last week, the Times of Israel reported.

It’s a serious drug and we need more information.

Israel has been ahead of the curve and we are told that Biden uses the Israel research, since we aren’t doing any, to level his mandates. The only inexplicable thing is why do his mandates go against the Israel research?

The vaccines stop working against COV in time and they fail to work against Delta. Whether they protect against more serious illness, is not clear.

Israel’s COVID wards are again filling up with vaccinated over-60 people.

Given this, why are people being mandated to get vaccinated? The booster is pushed with only a few dozen people submitting to trials, reports Alex Berenson. We need full-size clinical trials before pushing a third dose.

The vaccines spread throughout the body, even though we were told they would not. They take over cellular activity as if they were the actual virus.

The vaccines make cells produce the Spike Protein and then the body makes antibodies to those proteins. The Spike Protein clings to the cell and enters it. They can cause great harm themselves.

I have no doubt this chart below is accurate but it doesn’t change facts now coming out.

The more vaccine, the more Spike Proteins, Alex Berenson says.

We don’t even know if the 3rd dose reduces infections or deaths but it produces Spike Proteins.

There are a lot of side effects, but it’s lucrative for Big Pharma and that’s what counts with this administration.

WebMD asked for readers experiences with the Pfizer-BioNTech ‘vaccine,’ and it was overall not good, but only with 148 responses. People have joint pain, myocarditis, shortness of breath, and other side effects that could point to transient spike proteins.

Jeffrey Tucker at the Brownstone Institute explained the meaning of two top FDA officials who resigned this month. He writes, “How significant is it that the two top FDA officials responsible for vaccine research resigned last week and this week signed a letter in The Lancet that strongly warns against vaccine boosters? This is a remarkable sign that the project of government-managed virus mitigation is in the final stages before falling apart. ”

“Fauci and company are pushing boosters because they know what is coming. Essentially we are going the way of Israel: most everyone is vaccinated but the virus itself is not being controlled. More and more among those hospitalized and dying are vaccinated. This same trend is coming to the US. The boosters are a means by which government can save face, or so many believe.”

If that is the case, it’s abject corruption and amoral.

Side effects are ignored and bringing them up can be a death sentence for a doctor’s career. Tucker believes the push for the third shot is an attempt to save face as the vaccine fails.

“From the beginning of these lockdowns – along with all the masks, restrictions, bogus health advice from plexiglass to sanitizer to universal vaccine mandates and so on – it was clear that there would someday be hell to pay. They wrecked rights and liberties, crashed economies, traumatized a whole generation of children and other students, ran roughshod over religious freedom, and for what? There is zero evidence that any of this has made any difference. We are surrounded by the carnage they created,” Tucker says.

He continues, “The appearance of The Lancet article by two top FDA vaccine scientists is truly devastating and revealing because it undermines the last plausible tool to save the whole machinery of government disease management that has been deployed at such enormous social, cultural, and economic cost for 19 months. Not in our lifetimes has a policy failed so badly. The intellectual and political implications here are monumental. It means that the real Covid crisis – the task of assigning responsibility for all the collateral damage – has just begun.”

Dr. Robert W. Malone, inventor of the mRNA spike protein technology believes the Spike Protein is very dangerous. Politifact, for what it’s worth, says there is no evidence Spike Proteins are dangerous, but we also aren’t doing much research on it. Without longterm research available, is it worth the risk?

Spike proteins might help COVID spread more easily from person to person.

