Former President Donald Trump is entertaining a head of state, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda. He’s doing this while facing a full-on lawfare assault from Soros-funded New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg. They enjoyed a two-and-a-half-hour dinner in Trump Tower.

President Trump will not be allowed to attend his own immunity trial. Judge Merchan will not let him, even for a day, and he will not let him attend his son’s graduation.

Related