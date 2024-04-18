The WHO Plan: Sign the Pandemic Treaty Proposal Now – Details Later

The WHO (World Health Organization) has a “Proposal for the WHO Pandemic Agreement,” which hides the details by saying it will be discussed later. However, it wants nations to sign it on June 17, 2024, without knowing what is planned for the future. This is how it stands at this moment.

It’s almost like passing the bill if you want to know what’s in it. This has long been in the works.

Many see it as a power grab, like journalist Jane Bürgermeister in 2009. I know nothing about this journalist, so I’m not vouching for her. However, it is odd how what she said in 2009 matches so closely to today’s events.

Journalist Jane Bürgermeister said In 2009 that they were planning the COVID vaccines and the Pandemic. “It Will Be The World Health Organization, in charge of organizing the enforcement.” Her predictions make on think.

“It will happen at the same time, in parallel in all countries.”

“There is a secret biological war going on… against civilians.”

“There are plans for a One World Government, and the pandemic seems to be the means to this goal, the same for the vaccine.”

Watch:

WATCH: Journalist Jane Bürgermeister Said In 2009 That They Were Planning The COVID Vaccines And The Pandemic. “It Will Be The World Health Organization, In Charge Of Organizing The ENFORCEMENT” “It Will Happen At The Same Time, In Parallel In All Countries” “There Is A… pic.twitter.com/Ac90vYid9s — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) April 17, 2024

Read Dr. Malone’s substack on the campaign to fight The Great Reset.

It’s getting harder not to become a so-called conspiracy theorist. Ultimately, it’s best not to sign anything that puts our sovereignty in any measure under the Dictator’s Club—the UN.

The following analysis is by James Roguski.

The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body is kicking the can down the road by delaying the decisions on the following items:

Article 5. One Health

The modalities, terms and conditions, and operational dimensions of a One Health approach shall be further defined in an instrument, that takes into consideration the provisions of the IHR (2005), and is operational by 31 May 2026.

Article 6. Preparedness, readiness and health system resilience

With the aim of promoting and supporting learning among Parties, best practices, and accountability and coordination of resources, an inclusive, transparent, effective and efficient pandemic prevention, preparedness and response monitoring and evaluation system shall be developed, implemented and regularly assessed,by WHO in partnership with relevant organizations, building on relevant tools, on a timeline to be agreed by the Conference of the Parties.

Article 12. Access and benefit sharing

The modalities, terms and conditions, and operational dimensions of the PABS System shall be further defined in a legally-binding instrument, that is operational no later than 31 May 2026.

What Is This? It Sounds Orwellian With Obfuscating Language. This pathetic proposal was buried:

Article 13. Supply chain and logistics

A multilateral system for managing vaccine and therapeutic related compensation and liability during pandemics shall be considered.

Article 20. Sustainable financing

The [Coordinating Financial] Mechanism shall function under the authority and guidance of the Conference of the Parties and be accountable to it. The Conference of the Parties shall adopt terms of reference for the [Coordinating Financial] Mechanism and modalities for its operationalization and governance, within 12 months after the entry into force of the WHO Pandemic Agreement.

Article 21. Conference of the Parties

The Conference of the Parties shall by consensus adopt financial rules for itself as well as governing the funding of any subsidiary bodies it may establish as well as financial provisions governing the functioning of the Secretariat.

Article 33. Signature

This Agreement shall be open for signature at the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva, following its adoption by the World Health Assembly at its Seventy-seventh session, from 17 June 2024 to 28 June 2024, and thereafter at United Nations Headquarters in New York, from 8 July 2024 to 7 July 2025.

Article 35. Entry into force

This Agreement shall enter into force on the thirtieth day following the date of deposit of the sixtieth instrument of ratification, acceptance, approval, formal confirmation or accession with the Depositary.

Related