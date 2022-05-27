Former President Trump Live at the NRA Convention

NRA PRESIDENT WAYNE LAPIERRE

Former President Donald Trump live at the NRA Convention.

WATCH NOW: @Newsmax is LIVE from Houston with coverage of the @NRA Convention, with speeches from former President Donald Trump, NRA EVP Wayne LaPierre, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. https://t.co/jC7du1qySR — Newsmax (@newsmax) May 27, 2022



Our children deserve at least, in fact, more protection than our banks, stadiums, and government buildings. They are our most precious resource, Wayne LaPierre said.

.@NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre: “Our children deserve at least — and in fact, more protection — than our banks, stadiums, and government buildings.” pic.twitter.com/courjdGA9t — Newsmax (@newsmax) May 27, 2022

We must reject the idea that every time a law is broken, society is guilty, rather than the lawbreaker.'”

.@NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre: “To quote the late President Ronald Reagan, ‘We must reject the idea that every time a law is broken, society is guilty, rather than the law breaker.'” pic.twitter.com/PPcL3yXtNe — Newsmax (@newsmax) May 27, 2022

.@NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre: “Restricting the fundamental human right of law-abiding Americans to defend themselves is not the answer. It never has been.” pic.twitter.com/QolXUc5zfV — Newsmax (@newsmax) May 27, 2022

.@NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre: “If we as a nation were capable of legislating evil out of the hearts and minds of criminals who commit these heinous acts, we would have done it a long time ago.” pic.twitter.com/fgJDTlgfAI — Newsmax (@newsmax) May 27, 2022

