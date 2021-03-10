Former President Trump: “our country is being destroyed…”









Former President Trump is banned from social media and now releases statements via press releases. If you thought he was going to be silent, you’re wrong. He will not be silenced.

He sent out three on Tuesday. One release complimented Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri who is retiring, a second called out the “RINOs” (Republicans in name only), and a third commented on the current border crisis hitting the USA/Mexico border.

The former President said on Tuesday that the country is being “destroyed” at the US-Mexico border as it experiences a surge in migrants.

“Our country is being destroyed at the Southern border, a terrible thing to see!” Trump said in a Tuesday statement obtained by Fox News.

The full statement:

“When I was President, our Southern border was in great shape – stronger, safer, and more secure than ever before. We ended Catch-and-Release, shut down asylum fraud, and crippled the vicious smugglers, drug dealers, and human traffickers. The wall, despite horrendous Democrat delays, would have easily been finished by now, and is working magnificently. Our country is being destroyed at the Southern border, a terrible thing to see!”

With thousands now making the crossing, the situation has become so dire that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has resorted to asking for volunteers from other agencies to help hold the line.

ON CBS Wins NY this morning, the announcer said they are bringing in CBP from other states, as far away as Seattle.

If this looks insane, it is. The CBP caught 800 criminals at the border. Everyone gets released. It’s all for votes and cheap labor.

The elites are plundering our nation, and they hate you.

