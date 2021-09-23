Former President Trump responds to GOP on election fraud, Bush on Liz Cheney, debt ceiling

















Former President Donald Trump called out the Republican party for not supporting his claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election with particular emphasis on Sens Graham and Lee who allegedly investigated the ‘baseless’ claims. Trump said in a series of statements Wednesday night he rarely spoke with the two senators about his claims.

He believes the Republican leadership should have held public hearings to investigate claims.

The former president criticized George W. Bush, who will campaign for Pelosi ally Liz Cheney against Trump’s choice.

Donald Trump also advised the Republican party to focus on the debt ceiling. It’s a great idea but they will ignore him.

Donald J. Trump

September 22nd, 2021

I spent virtually no time with Senators Mike Lee of Utah, or Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, talking about the 2020 Presidential Election Scam or, as it is viewed by many, the “Crime of the Century.” Lindsey and Mike should be ashamed of themselves for not putting up the fight necessary to win. Look at the facts that are coming out in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and other States. If this were Schumer and the Democrats, with the evidence we have of Election Fraud (especially newly revealed evidence), they would have never voted to approve Biden as President, and had they not, all of the mistakes that were made over the last month, which are destroying our Country, would not have happened. Mike Lee, Lindsey Graham, and all of the other Republicans who were unwilling to fight for the Presidency of the United States, which would have included at least an additional four Republican Senators, two in Georgia, one in Michigan, one in Arizona, are letting the Democrats get away with the greatest Election Hoax in history—a total con job!

We are losing our Country! The Democrats are vicious and fight like hell, and the Republicans do nothing about it. RINOs fight harder against Republicans than they do against Democrats. They want to be so politically correct, even if that means losing our Country, which is happening now. The evidence on determinative and wide-ranging Election Fraud is staggering. Your Republican Presidential candidate won in a landslide, but has so little backing from Republican “leadership.” They should be ashamed of themselves. Why don’t they have hearings? Or even if just Republicans had open public sessions, we would all hear the irrefutable facts. Remember, the Fake News Media does not report the truth!

Donald J. Trump

September 22nd, 2021

Why is the Fake News Media continuing on their path of saying, “baseless and disproven lies,” concerning the Presidential Election of 2020, no matter how much evidence they see? These phrases are coordinated propaganda by Lamestream. It is an automatic phrase they use about the 2020 Election Scam when in fact it was just the opposite. The proof is massive and staggering. The Presidential Election of 2020 was Rigged! When the information becomes public, people will see that it wasn’t even close.

Donald J. Trump

September 22nd, 2021

RINO former President George “Dubya” Bush and his flunky Karl Rove are endorsing warmongering and very low polling, Liz Cheney. Bush is the one who got us into the quicksand of the Middle East and, after spending trillions of dollars and killing nearly a million people, the Middle East was left in worse shape after 21 years than it was when he started his stupidity. It ended with Biden’s most embarrassing in history withdrawal from Afghanistan, a total surrender, leaving $85 Billion dollars of equipment and many young Warriors lives behind.

Bush is the person who did not have the courage to give a pardon to his Vice President’s Chief of Staff, Scooter Libby, even though Cheney begged for him to do so. He wouldn’t, they didn’t talk for years.

I didn’t know Scooter, but gave him a full pardon—not at their request, but because he deserved it. He suffered greatly. Former Vice President Cheney called to effusively thank me. Now he is on the side of his daughter who is so bad for Wyoming and the United States that she is polling at record lows.

Donald J. Trump

September 22nd, 2021

ICYMI: “The Power of President Trump’s Endorsement”

Read the full article by Matt Schlapp for Real Clear Politics here.

Donald J. Trump

September 22nd, 2021

The only powerful tool that Republicans have to negotiate with is the Debt Ceiling, and they would be both foolish and unpatriotic not to use it now. The way I look at it, what the Democrats are proposing, on so many different levels, will destroy our Country. Therefore, Republicans have no choice but to do what they have to do, and the Democrats will have no choice but to concede all of the horror they are trying to inflict upon the future of the United States. Unrelated, but likewise, their so-called “Voting Rights Bill” will be the end of our Democracy. Don’t give up or concede, Republicans, this is the ultimate representation of the People!

ELECTION FRAUD – WHAT TRUMP WAS RESPONDING TO

Two days ago, news came out that the Woodward-Costa book, Peril, reported both Senators Mike Lee and Lindsey Graham personally investigated claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

According to the book, Senators Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) and Mike Lee (R., Utah) personally investigated some of former president Trump’s claims of election fraud and concluded they were meritless.

Graham had his top lawyer on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Lee Holmes, vet the claims in the Giuliani memos, Woodward and Costa write. He viewed the arguments backing up the election fraud narrative as suitable for “third grade,” the authors wrote. The South Carolina senator allegedly reportedly complained to Trump about his continued voter fraud allegations in a phone call this summer, saying “you f***ed your presidency up.”o

“I told the president when you’re looking to back somebody, whether you like them or not – if you’re looking for revenge, which tastes always good – remember that your legacy is at stake here, your viability as a future political figure is at stake here,” Graham said at the time. “Because if we lose another cycle, I think there will be an awareness that we have to make a fundamental change.”

Lee also allegedly investigated a separate claim after receiving a memo from the White House on January 4 and found it wanting.

With Woodward’s books, much of what he writes is gossip or outright falsehoods. He had 200 anonymous sources. It’s hard to know if this is true or not.

President Trump responded last night.

