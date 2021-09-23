US jobless claims jump 351,000 to the surprise of ‘experts’

















The number of Americans filing for first-time jobless benefits rose last week to the surprise of the experts.

The Democrats locked down the country, and some blue states and cities continue the practice. The economy should be exploding but weekly jobless claims “unexpectedly” moved higher this week.

The Labor Department said Thursday that 351,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits for the week ending September 18. That is an increase from the week before.

Experts thought the number would be 320,000. Continuing claims for the week ending September 11 jumped to 2.85 million, worse than the 2.65 million analysts expected.

They had to revise the numbers higher for the week before also by 49,000 to 2.714 million filings.

Democrats are literally destroying small businesses with their policies.

There is a lot of fear and there should be. Biden’s economic policies are a disaster. He is spending wildly and his ‘human infrastructure’ bills, written by communist Bernie Sanders and his staff, will explode inflation and welfare. Some of the policies appear designed to destroy Medicare and capitalism in general.

As illegals flood the border, his new laws-to-be will give them enough of our benefits — all of them — to crash the fail-safe systems.

