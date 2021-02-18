Former President Trump says Biden is ‘mentally gone’ or lying









Former President Donald Trump slammed Joe Biden during a Wednesday interview on Newsmax with Greg Kelly.

“I saw that he said there was no vaccine when he came into office, and yet he got a shot before he came into office,” Trump said Wednesday on Newsmax’s “Greg Kelly Reports.” “It was already in early November when we announced it, but we actually had it substantially before that. We were giving millions of shots and millions of doses.”

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and Moderna EUA we’re approved by the FDA December 11 and 18 respectively.

“So he’s either not telling a truth, or he’s mentally gone, one or the other,” Trump said. “Could he be joking? Because, frankly, that was a very dumb statement.”

During the Tuesday night town hall, Biden said: “We got into office and found out the supply, there was no backlog. There was nothing in the refrigerator, figuratively and literally speaking, and there were 1 million doses a day that were available. We’ve upped that, in the first weeks that we were in office, to significantly more than that.”

“It’s one thing to have the vaccine, which we didn’t have when we came into office, but a vaccinator — how do you get the vaccine into someone’s arm? So you need the paraphernalia. You need the needle, and you need mechanisms to be able to get it in. You have to have people who can inject it into people’s arms,” Biden said.

Trump said Biden is “being killed on that whole thing. Even the haters are saying, you know this vaccine was announced long before. He is getting lit up on that one.”

We’re betting he’s mentally gone and a liar.

Meanwhile, the former president didn’t rule out another run for the White House.

Related