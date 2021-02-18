CDC head wants a cure for mold and asthma before opening schools









The Hill reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky told Fox host Chris Wallace on Sunday that despite new guidance from the agency for reopening schools, “I think we need a lot more resources in order to get the schools safe.”

“One of the things that’s really been emphasized in the school reopening is how unsafe some of our school ventilations are,” Walensky said on “Fox News Sunday.”

In addition to worsening the risk of coronavirus, she said, “that’s a problem for other respiratory viruses, for children with asthma, for exposure to mold … there’s a lot of work we need to do in order to get our schools to a safer environment.”

Senator Ted Cruz says we now have to cure asthma and mold before we can open up. Cruz believes this came directly from the union bosses.

“Insanity. Now the union bosses are demanding we cure asthma and totally eliminate mold before they allow kids to back to school,” Cruz said.

How many times do you have to walk into a school and have an asthma attack because of mold? This has led to disillusionment in our profession. – @rweingarten #FundOurFuture pic.twitter.com/XySzKYf3Id — AFT (@AFTunion) May 4, 2019

OPEN UP

Asked by NBC’s Chuck Todd whether schools would have flexibility in implementing the guidance, particularly with regard to physical distancing, Walensky said during an appearance on “Meet the Press” that the guidance was “dependent on how much disease is in the community.”

That will bring endless studies with no children in schools. It’s a ruse. Union bosses don’t care about children, they care about their agenda and their agenda is power. The puppet president is gladly giving them power. He stops nothing they forward.

Noah Rothman of Commentary Magazine said, “We shouldn’t be trying to mitigate asthma right now. We shouldn’t be trying to limit exposure to mold. We should be trying to save a generation from illiteracy, ignorance, and existential despair.”

