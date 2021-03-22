Former President Trump’s chilling warning about abolishing the filibuster









Former President Trump warned Republicans that any effort to abolish the Senate filibuster would cause irreparable damage to the party, The Hill reports.

In fact, it will cause irreparable damage to the country. We would become a one-party nation and Democrats will ram through legislation to destroy the vote, the 1st and 2nd Amendments, amnesty, and that will only be the beginning.

During an interview on the podcast “The Truth with Lisa Boothe,” Trump discussed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R‑Ky.) and his attempts to fight off talk from progressives to eliminate the longstanding filibuster rule.

“Look, he’s hanging by a thread right now with respect to the filibuster,” Trump said of McConnell.

“And if they get the filler, he’s hanging on [Democratic Sen.] Joe Manchin, who always goes with the Democrats. Joe talks, but he ends up going with the Democrats. Now there’s another great senator from the state of Arizona. He’s hanging by a thread and if they get rid of the filibuster, if they knock it out, it will be catastrophic for the Republican Party.”

McConnell said it would destroy the Republican Party, but it’s not likely he knows what to do about it. McConnell said he’d slow all the legislation, but we need more than that.

“Let me say this very clearly for all 99 of my colleagues: Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin, can even begin, to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like,” McConnell said last week on what it could look like in the upper chamber if Democrats eliminate the filibuster. “I want our colleagues to imagine a world where every single task, every one of them, requires a physical quorum.”

Donald Trump had said earlier today during an interview on Fox News with Harris Faulkner that McConnell isn’t strong enough to go up against these progressives.

