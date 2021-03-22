Reporter asks Psaki a great question about aliens and hotel rooms, military and floors

By
M. Dowling
-
0
Military sleeping on the parking garage floor

Emerald Robinson, a reporter for Newsmax, asked Psaki a great question today. She wanted to know why illegal aliens get to sleep on concrete floors in a parking garage while illegal aliens get hotel rooms [at more than $71,000 an alien].

Great question!

Robinson asked how she squares that.

Psaki said as soon as they knew, Biden called the head of the Guard to offer whatever help they need.

They plan for aliens but not our military, period.

Also discussed was the Rachel Levine appointment.

Watch:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.