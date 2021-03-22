‘So-called Presiden’t Biden is in regular contact with Barack Obama









President Joe Biden and his policy teams have been in “regular touch” with President Barack Obama on “a range of issues,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday.

That isn’t a surprise, it’s confirmation for those of use who suspected it.

Psaki said Obama and Biden are close friends and they have spoken several times. This will continue, particularly on the Affordable Care Act.

“I expect given former President Obama’s work on the Affordable Care Act and President Biden’s commitment to expanding access to healthcare throughout his presidency that, yeah it’s an issue they’ll talk about,” Psaki said.

The reporter asked how many times Biden and Obama have spoken since January 20.

“I don’t have an exact number for you,” Psaki responded. “They keep in regular touch and our teams are in regular touch about a range of issues.”

Many believe this is Obama’s third term. He jokingly once said he’d do it if he could run things from his exercise room in his home. Was he joking?

It’s clear that Biden isn’t running the country. He has a team of people behind him, including Valerie Jarrett, and we do believe Barack Obama.

It’s a perfect setup for Democrats. They have a puppet president who is bulletproof and invisible people behind the curtain who are also bulletproof as a result.

Barack Obama is an incremental Marxist. His grandfather was a Marxist. His mentor was a Marxist. His pastor was a Marxist. He hung with Marxist professors in college, including Dr. Derrick Bell, inventor of Critical Race Theory.

It’s also clear that Democrats want all the power of government, entertainment, media, all pillars of society. It’s time to worry.

