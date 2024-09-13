Former Presidential Candidate Weighs In on Haitian Voodoo (Vodou)

Former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson joined in the debate over Haitian animal eating [and sacrifices]. I don’t want to beat a dead horse but don’t dismiss the uncivilized nature of some people we are allowing to come illegally.

“Continuing to dump on Trump because of the ‘eating cats’ issue will create blowback on Nov. 5,” wrote the Democrat presidential candidate who ran against Kamala Harris in 2020, staying in the race one month longer than the current vice president.

“Haitian voodoo is, in fact, real, and to dismiss the story out-of-hand rather than listen to the citizens of Springfield. Ohio confirms in the minds of many voters the stereotype of Democrats as smug elite jerks who think they’re too smart to listen to anyone outside their own silo,” she added.

“I did not say that such things are happening in Springfield. I simply said that the practice itself is ancient and verifiable, as reported in such reputable sources as National Geographic magazine (see below). My point was that dismissing the stories out of hand is not good politics. My comment had nothing to do with race, Haitian culture in general, or immigrants. Such projections onto my comment are just that.”

Williamson is a social worker and probably had experience with this.

She linked to a National Geographic article , which is a worthy read. Voodoo [Vodou] is their official religion. The article describes Haitians as 100% Voodoo who are

“During the ceremony, the houngan or mambo—priest or priestess—sacrifices a sanctified chicken or other animal to the Loa. Participants then ask the spirits for advice or help with problems. More than half the requests are for health.

“It is said that the Loa sometimes communicate prophecies, advice, or warnings while the believer is possessed. Other messages are sent through the priest or priestess, or sometimes come later in dreams.”

In Queens, New York, animal sacrifices are increasing. The animals also show signs of torture.

My mother worked with one Haitian who seemed perfectly nice until she started talking about her demonic religion, Voodoo, or pulled out one of her dolls that looked like the boss with pins sticking out of it.

I worked with Haitian children years ago in special education. It seemed like these particular women and children were treated terribly in every way imaginable. How much that can be generalized, I can’t say.

Continuing to dump on Trump because of the “eating cats” issue will create blowback on Nov. 5. Haitian voodoo is in fact real, and to dismiss the story out-of-hand rather than listen to the citizens of Springfield. Ohio confirms in the minds of many voters the stereotype of… — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) September 12, 2024

A community note went up saying they aren’t dumping on Trump. There is no evidence. Williamson responded.

I did not say that such things are happening in Springfield. I simply said that the practice itself is ancient and verifiable, as reported in such reputable sources as National Geographic magazine (see below). My point was that dismissing the stories out of hand is not good… — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) September 12, 2024

I already posted the clip of this half-Haitian woman. If you didn’t watch it, you might want to.

This gentleman offers confirmation. The religion is uncivilized. Is that what we want? To be uncivilized? If you bring so many in that they can’t assimilate, then we become them. That is the goal of the globalists.

This American Is From The Same Island As The Ohio Haitian Illegal Migrants “The Haitian immigrants are indeed eating animals. Let me tell you something about these people. Not only are they harvesting cats for food, but also for witchcraft purposes, voodoo purposes. Understand… pic.twitter.com/TjNwStEJ4d — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 11, 2024

This Springfield woman has her say:

Life long resident details how she discovered a decapitated pig head in Snyder Park (where the goose abduction allegations are coming from) and explains how the city is trying to pass it off as “cult stuff.”

Multiple people she knows have had experiences with Haitian Immigrants saying they are going to curse them with voodoo.

“I don’t leave my house unless I’m armed and have my pit-bull.”

Haitian adults are attending high schools with underage students.

“My 10 year old daughter has a 16 year old in her class.”

She also details being accosted and sexually assaulted by a Haitian Immigrant at a grocery store. “We’re being treated worse than second class citizens. We don’t count, we don’t have a word.”

Watch:

BREAKING: Springfield, Ohio— (where the goose abduction allegations are coming from) … pic.twitter.com/4B6H5rhBFX — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) September 11, 2024