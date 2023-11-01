Former Rep. Kinzinger Was Disowned by a Family Member

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger claimed his own family member had disowned him in a Monday CNN interview.

The anti-Donald Trump RINO Republican indicated they disowned him in a certified letter.

The former Illinois member of Congress claimed his family dumped him as a result of remarks by Fox News television personality Sean Hannity.

“They said I’ve lost the trust of great men like Sean Hannity, which is funny, but they believe that.”

What did Hannity say? That would seem relevant.\\\\\\\

Kinzinger: I had family that sent a certified letter disowning me. They said, I’ve lost the trust of great men like Sean hannity. pic.twitter.com/yiRCXhtFpp — Acyn (@Acyn) October 31, 2023

I don’t have any use for him, but not because of what anyone said, but because of what he says. He participated in a sham kangaroo court that deprived their targets of due process, lawyers, and the right to cross-examine. He cried over J6, calling it an insurrection when it was a riot, and never bothered to complain about the violent communists of Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

There’s more, but that was the clincher for me. He engaged in undemocratic processes to target people in his own party. He’s the male Liz Cheney, and that’s not a good thing.

I don’t know how close he was to these family members, but he behaved stupidly on that panel.

He betrayed Republicans and fed the far-left attack machine, and now the Democrats are posting support for him. He should become honest and register as a Democrat. Maybe he should join the Democrat Socialists of America.

