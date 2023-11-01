Hamas: “We are not ashamed… we will do this again and again”

In the clip below, one of the evil leaders of Hamas claims the terror attack in Israel was not Hamas’s fault and that what they did was justified. According to him, some of it was just a mistake, even though they had spies plot each home and the people who lived in them. They had a detailed plan to attack the young revelers.

I do not want the US to go to war in the Middle East, but people need to know who the villains are in this.

The Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly said he is committed to protecting Egypt’s land and sovereignty regardless of the cost. In other words, he’d rather see the Gazans die than come into Egypt. No one in the Middle East wants these radicalized ‘Palestinians.’

In a new clip, Hamas official Gazi Hamad explains that he intends to attack in the same way again and again until Israel is annihilated. This is as he pretends he didn’t mean to kill the civilians. He paints himself as the victim in the most bizarre twisting of reality.

IN THE WORDS OF HAMAD

“Israel is a country that has no place on our land. We must remove that country because it constitutes a security, military, and political catastrophe to the Arab and Islamic nations, and must be finished.

“We are not ashamed to say this, full force must teach Israel a lesson, and we will do this again and again.

“The Al Aqsa flood is just the first time, and there will be a second, a third, a fourth.

“Because we have the determination, the resolve, and the capabilities to fight.

“Will we have to pay a price? Yes, and we are ready to pay it. We are called the nation of martyrs, and we are proud to sacrifice martyrs…We did not want to harm civilians, but there were complications on the ground. And there was a party in the area, with a civilian population. It was a large area, across 40 km…

“The occupation must come to an end.”

He claimed it was an occupation in the Gaza Strip, which Israel hasn’t occupied since 2005. The occupation is by Hamas, who abuse their people.

Hamad said that the existence of Israel is “illogical. It’s what causes all the pain, blood, and tears,” as he exonerates himself of blame.

He says, “It is Israel, not us; we are the victims of the occupation. Therefore, nobody should blame us for the things we do on October 7, October 10, and October 1 million. Everything we do is justified.”

Watch:

Hamas Official Ghazi Hamad: We Will Repeat the October 7 Attack Time and Again Until Israel Is Annihilated; We Are Victims – Everything We Do Is Justified #Hamas #Gaza #Palestinians pic.twitter.com/kXu3U0BtAP — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 1, 2023

The torture that was inflicted on people in Israel is unspeakable, but I think that people need to know how evil the October 7 attack on innocent civilians was. I won’t post the videos, but in one, a naked woman is being carved up, and she’s gagged so she can’t scream. In another, a baby was found in an oven. It appears that’s how the baby died. The baby’s family was dead nearby. They have to use a forensic archeologist to identify the tortured and burned dead children.

