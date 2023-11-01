Prime Minister Will Not Allow Gazan Civilians to Settle in Egypt

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said the country wouldn’t allow the settlement of regional issues at its expense. Gazans facing deadly bombings will not be able to resettle in Egypt and have to find another solution.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Tuesday that Egypt would not “accept anything to be imposed on it, and we will not allow regional issues to be liquidated or resolved at our expense” as he visited North Sinai’s El-Arish.

According to the Wall Street Journal, amid rising pressure on Egypt to admit Palestinian refugees, the country’s prime minister, Mostafa Madbouly, said it remained committed to protecting its land and sovereignty regardless of the cost.

“We are prepared to sacrifice millions of lives to ensure that no one encroaches upon our territory,” Madbouly told a gathering in Sinai of military leaders, local tribal leaders, members of parliament, and other politicians. The prime minister said Egypt would never allow any imposed situation or the settlement of regional issues at its expense. Senior officials in Egypt said, however, that the country would start taking in severely wounded Palestinians from Gaza on Wednesday to receive treatment at field hospitals in north Sinai.

According to Ahram Online, the armed forces personnel are “highly prepared to implement any mission assigned to them in order to protect Egypt’s national security at the northeastern strategic direction,” said Mohamed Rabie, Commander of the Second Field Army, during the ceremony.

EGYPT WILL NOT TAKE THE “INNOCENT CIVILIANS”

According to media reports, Madbouly will visit the Rafah border crossing connecting North Sinai to Gaza and inspect some projects implemented in Egypt’s northeastern governorate.

The premier will also hold a press conference during the visit.

In other words, he’ll see them dead before he takes them.

These are fellow Muslims, and they have their reasons for not wanting these “innocent civilians” taught from childhood to hate Jews and martyr themselves or kill for the cause. If he won’t take them, why would we?

What nation does want them? Apparently, only the United States Democrat Socialists of America. They want these anti-Semitic people here.

Hamas likely doesn’t speak for all of the “innocent civilians,” but we won’t know the answer until they are resettled here, and it’s not worth the risk. Some “innocent civilians” took part in the October 7 massacre and were beating and spitting on the unconscious Shani Louk while she was driven around Gaza half-naked in a truck. Taking them in is a risk we should never take after the evil we saw marching in our cities and towns after October 7. We’re already in danger of utter destruction thanks to open borders.

