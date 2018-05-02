Former Trump Official Says Probe Is to Destroy the Republican Party

Former Trump campaign official Michael Caputo has been very vocal about the emotional and financial costs of the Mueller investigation on him and his family. He believes this is all being done to keep decent Republicans from running for office.

He said the opponents want to destroy the President, his family, his finances, and it’s all to destroy the Republican Party.

That appears to be true. The hard-left now in charge of the Democrat Party will destroy anyone who dares defy them.

Caputo spoke with Tucker Carlson this evening and said the Mueller team was interested in collusion, but he was warned about interfering with the investigation by talking.

Caputo said, “My attorneys told me to be careful… What’s happening to me and my family is happening to many others in this investigation.”

Caputo told Tucker Carlson he will never work in Republican politics again because the opposing party will destroy you.

Trump is out there fighting alone and Deep State is closing in. All he wanted to do was make America great again.

Anyone seen Sessions, Ryan, McConnell? Perhaps they feel that exposing this corruption was the wrong thing to do. It’s best to do nothing apparently. The party of personal destruction is in charge despite the election.