Former VP Mike Pence is back on the Trump Train









Former Vice President Mike Pence praised former President Donald Trump during a meeting with congressional Republicans this week, according to one of the lawmakers present.

“He spoke very favorably about his relationship with President Trump,” Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) told CNN. “I got the sense they speak often and maintain the same personal friendship and relationship now that they have for four years.”

Banks said a group from his Republican Study Committee convened with Pence in the Washington region at the fellow Indianan’s transition office. They discussed the way forward for the party.

It has to be with Donald Trump, and perhaps Mike Pence understands that.

Banks believes Pence will have a more public presence in the coming months.

“He’ll be launching an organization defending the successful Trump-Pence record of the last four years,” Banks said.

The former vice president has spoken to Trump in recent weeks, a former aide said last week, The Epoch Times reported.

This weekend, Mike Pence’s former chief of staff Marc Short also addressed the issue.

“Despite their differences, the reality is that they’ve had multiple conversations before [they] departed. The president thanked the vice president for his service, told him he did a great job, and they’ve even had conservations since then, including even this week,” Short said in an interview on Fox News.

Trump “thanked” the vice president and told him he did a “great job” while in office, he continued.

When asked if Trump and Pence had “mended fences,” Short replied, “I think so.”

The Party is Donald Trump. Mitch McConnell isn’t a leader. He’s a typical politician.

There are some good possibilities out there for the future like Ron DeSantis but he’s not on the radar yet.

