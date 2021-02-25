Troubling! Where is Biden’s SOTU?









President Joe Biden was expected to have given his first State of the Union address by now. We still don’t have a date. That is troubling. This is as three dozen Democrats called for Biden to share the authority over the nuclear codes with his Vice President or the House Speaker.

His obvious dementia and other health issues are deeply concerning.

The mainstream press is issuing “fact checks” to dispute the claim Biden was supposed to have had one by February 20th. However, the AP earlier reported that he was supposed to have had one by yesterday.

“US President Joe Biden is expected to deliver the annual State of the Union address on 23 February 2021 (date still to be confirmed),” the Associated Press reported.

Today is the 24th and still no SOTU. Why?

A president doesn’t have to give a SOTU on a particular date or at all. Nonetheless, Biden will have gone longer than any president who has given a SOTU. Presidents give the SOTU January or February.

Additionally, Biden has been on non-stop lids.

