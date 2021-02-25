Social media’s forbidden link and banned Trump interview









CPAC.org was posted on Twitter by numerous users to make it easier to get to the conference. It was blocked and users were sent to a warning page that it might be unsafe.

Twitter called it an error and it has been reversed.

It’s always an error but it only happens to conservatives and it keeps happening.

Twitter is blocking links to CPAC’s website, https://t.co/ov8zGwWc2y, That slope sure got slippery quick! pic.twitter.com/pBHp6ZGgQu — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 24, 2021

They cancel what they can’t debate.

What isn’t an error is Twitter taking down former president Trump’s interview at Newsmax. They can’t and won’t allow Donald Trump’s agenda to be heard or debated. They will only tear it down.

This is the forbidden interview:

