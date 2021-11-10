Athletes Are Dying Suddenly & Mysteriously Worldwide

As we reported yesterday, Germany has had a lot of inexplicable deaths and heart injuries among young athletes and coaches. They didn’t link it to the vaccine, but it’s a mystery why they didn’t at least consider it. France and Germany are canceling Moderna. Germany just made the announcement.
Individual reports of the deaths and permanent disabilities of young football, cricket, rugby, and hockey players, dancers, and more are popping up around the world. It isn’t a great many but we’re only into the vaccine by little more than a year and they are giving boosters.
And governments want to mandate children get vaccinated, even though they are not at grave risk.
Dr. Michael Yeadon has had enough and believes there is a connection. He’s called out this spate of deaths and injuries as the effects of the COVID jabs.
The former VP of Pfizer, Dr. Yeadon, recently called out the COVID jabs for their danger early on and warned of their deadly potential.
This scientific expert concluded, “I surmise that all these sports people are being injured & killed by the COVID-19 vaccines. Young people are NOT at risk from this virus & also are poor at passing it on. There is therefore NO REASON why these people have been vaccinated, and it’s pressure from their clubs & leagues that’s made them comply.”
Watch:
A feature and not a bug to the globalist reset comrades.
The young and healthy might be fighters and they want soft weak compliant drones or the modern day America.
Think for a moment how this could devastate Military Readiness. Democrats may be committing slow Genocide of their supporters. Almost everyone I know who took the “shots” were Liberals. Wake Up People, your Government is mandating your death if you you young and active. These “vaccines” are dangerous! The evidence is clear!
I sure hope people start to wise up about just how out of control the US Government is and the core of the problem is Executive Branch Mandates and the un-elected Bureaucrat Deep State. To get control we need to control the Federal Government Money supply and re-empower the States. That requires repeal of the 16th Amendment and the 17th Amendment then replacing them with a Balanced Budget Amendment and Term Limits.