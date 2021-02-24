Four stages of the Marxist takeover! Don’t bet on the USA unless people wake up









The history of man has been the arbitrary abuse and control of others. ~ Walter Williams

The Gateway Pundit has an interesting piece about the Four States of a Marxist takeover. The stages were outlined by Yuri Bezmenov, a former journalist for a Russian propaganda outlet, RIA Novosti, and a former PGU KGB informant who defected to Canada.

Jim Hoft of the Pundit referenced a Scott McKay piece about Bezmenov’s warning in an article at The Spectator.

We are in the midst of a Marxist takeover. We even have our puppet president. Barack Obama is a Marxist and he’s behind Biden along with others. Biden is barely aware of his own existence. He reads off a teleprompter and that’s it.

As McKay says, “The reason you believe a Marxist revolution on these shores is far-fetched is that your faith in America’s institutions makes you believe the loss of your freedom and prosperity are impossible.”

But as Ronald Reagan said, “Freedom is s never more than one generation away.”

The stages of a Marxist takeover are demoralization, destabilization, crisis, and then the new normal. And, no, it’s not a conspiracy theory.

If you read Naomi Wolf’s writings about the ten steps to Fascism, she thinks Donald Trump is the fascist. However, she does now see Democrats as the problem. She believes we are becoming a police state. Wolf was on Tucker Carlson to express her fears of where we are headed with these lockdowns.

There are certainly elements of fascism in what is happening.

David Horowitz certainly thinks we are headed for a fascist dictatorship.

People need to speak up and demand an end to the cancel culture and the intrusion on our liberties. Americans have become stunningly apathetic. It’s the perfect time for statists to rob us of our freedoms.

Statism is the way of the world. The United States was unique in that the people governed, not the elites, and freedoms were seen as inherent rights.

It wouldn’t take long for the country to be destroyed. People need to wake up.

Watch:

The way of the world is statism and enslavement of the masses. The late, brilliant economist Walter Wiliams explained the history behind his comments.

Watch:

Related